Man's beloved truck stolen from repair shop: Who is responsible?

Alex Derkson trusted his dealership to take care of his vehicle — a prized 1994 Ford F150 pickup — when it went in for service.

The dealership needed to keep his truck for a few days, but then the unexpected happened.

"They asked me 'did you come pick up your truck over the weekend,' via text. And then I got a call from the service guy after that saying 'we don't have your truck,'" Derkson said.

It was gone without a trace.

Repair shop damages or loses your car: Who is responsible?

Surveillance video provided by the dealership shows someone jumping in the truck and driving off from their lot, which had no security fence.

The footage suggests the vehicle was left unlocked, Derkson says, since the thief easily opened the door.

Derkson filed a police report, but then received a second shock.

The dealership, he says, suggested he file a claim with his insurance.

"They were like 'we have no liability here, there is nothing we can do,'" Derkson said.

The dealership confirmed Derkson's version of events.

Who is responsible if your vehicle is stolen or damaged?

But attorney and law professor Danny Karon says when you leave your property in the hands of a business, they're responsible for what happens to it.

"You enter into what's called a bailment contract, which means somebody's taking responsibility for your stuff, and they have a duty to treat it with care," Karon said.

In Derkson's case, Karon has clear advice.

"If they tell you to file an insurance claim, you know what, you tell them to file an insurance claim," Karon said.

And if they won't claim responsibility, Karon recommends taking legal action.

"You can sue a case pro se. It's called 'on your own' and in small claims court," he suggested. "But you do not take it sitting down because you did nothing wrong," Karon said.

Derkson is devastated by the loss of his truck.

"It was like a member of our family," Derkson said."Outside a police department and my own front yard, I would have said a dealer is the best place you can have it,"

But that may not necessarily be the case if the repair shop leaves your vehicle outdoors, especially over a weekend.

Some things you can do

So how can you protect yourself?



If you are leaving a vehicle overnight for repairs, insist that the dealer or repair shop locks it and places the keys in a secure location.



Ask if it can be left indoors ideally, or in a secured, fenced lot.



Check for security cameras and bright lights if it will be sitting outside.

Alex Derkson is now offering a $1,500 reward, and is asking anyone who sees a mint condition red-and-white 1994 Ford F150, especially in Ohio, Indiana, or Kentucky, to contact police.

He believes there are only a handful in that shape in the entire country,

He realizes his dream truck may be gone forever, but wants others to ask questions when leaving a vehicle overnight for repairs.

That way you don't waste your money.

