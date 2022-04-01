This Easter Cocktail Recipe Uses Chocolate Bunnies As Edible Glasses

As you’re getting everything ready to help the Easter Bunny stuff those festive baskets, it might be easy to forget that the grown-ups should have some fun, too. After all the Easter Egg coloring and getting the little ones into their holiday finest, the adults deserve a little something special.

If you happen to pick up a few extra chocolate Easter bunnies during your holiday preparations, tuck them aside to make an absolutely genius idea from Gastronom. Sure, the candy treats are tasty on their own (we love eating the ears first, by the way). But the creative Gastronom team of Jay and Leah takes chocolate bunnies to a whole new level by transforming them into cocktail cups!

These Funny Bunny cocktails are the creators’ way to allow adults “to relive their childhood and get their very own chocolate bunny,” they said. Then, they get to enjoy a special mixed drink just for grown-ups!

Obviously, the first step is to create the bunny tiki mugs. This requires simply trimming the ears off a chocolate bunny. You can present your guest with a whole bunny and let them eat the ears (our choice!). Or, prep the bunny cups in advance and cut the ears off with a knife. You can eat the ears yourself if you’d like. We won’t judge you!

Without the ears, the chocolate bunny is hollow and ready to be transformed into a tiki mug. That’s where the Funny Bunnies — Chocolate Easter Cocktails recipe enters the party.

The ingredients for the cocktail include:

Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur

Scotch whiskey

Banana liqueur

Grapefruit juice

Bitters (the recipe creators recommend Aztec Chocolate Bitters and Cardamom)

Here is the full recipe and instructions on how to prepare and enjoy this delicious drink. It couldn’t be easier to make and would be a fun addition to your holiday celebrations. Cheers!

