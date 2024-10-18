Voter's Guide: Former mayor Megan Berry on his positions and priorities for 2024

NewsChannel 5 submitted questions on some of this election's biggest issues to all major party candidates for Tennessee's U.S. Senate race and U.S. Congressional Districts 5, 6, and 7. These are their answers. The questions appear here as they were presented to the candidates and their answers are unedited. It is hoped that being able to read the candidates' stances on issues in their own words will produce a more informed electorate.

Former mayor Megan Berry is running as the Democratic nominee for US House District 7 against incumbent Rep. Mark Green (R-TN).

1. What are three priorities you would want to take with you into office?

First, I’ll fight to pass the Women's Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade and restore every woman’s right to reproductive healthcare, including access to abortion, birth control, and IVF. I believe these rights shouldn't depend on where you live, and I’ll work to make sure they’re protected across all 50 states.

Second, our economy needs policies that support working families and local businesses. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which brought over $6.6 billion to Tennessee, has been an essential first step, but we need to do more. I’ll push for expanded investment in broadband, affordable housing, and infrastructure improvements, ensuring everyone has access to good jobs and the opportunity to build wealth. I’ll also support tax cuts for middle-class families and work to pass the Working Families Tax Relief Act, which would expand the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit to help more families afford the basics.

Third, we must address the healthcare crisis. In my district, eight counties only have one hospital, and three have none, putting lives at risk. I’ll support the Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act to stop closures, the Rural America Health Corps Act to bring healthcare professionals to underserved areas, and the Protecting Rural Telehealth Access Act to make remote healthcare more accessible. On top of that, I’ll work to lower prescription drug costs by expanding Medicare negotiations through the Lowering Drug Costs for American Families Act, benefiting not just seniors but everyone with private insurance.

2. How would you grade the federal response to flooding in East Tennessee, and what measures would you support as a member of Congress to help Americans hit by natural disasters?

I believe the federal response to flooding in East Tennessee has been effective, with FEMA providing necessary aid to help families and communities recover. However, more can always be done. In Congress, I would focus on strengthening FEMA’s funding, ensuring quicker access to resources, and working with local governments to improve disaster preparedness. We must also invest in infrastructure improvements, such as flood prevention and resilient housing, to protect against future natural disasters.

3. What should America's role be in the Israel/Gaza conflict, and how would you support that role as a member of Congress?

What happened on Oct 7 was a horrific attack by Hamas and Israel has a right to defend itself. We must advocate for a mutual ceasefire that provides for the immediate return of all hostages and an end to the civilian suffering in Gaza by enabling a massive surge in humanitarian aid. The continuing loss of life needs to end. I will advocate for a two-state solution that recognizes where both Israelis and Palestinians can live in security and self-determination with the U.S. playing a constructive role in facilitating that coexistence. And let me add, with respect to U.S. support of Israel's (or any ally’s) military aims, I don’t believe in blank checks - I believe in providing support with accountability, ensuring transparency in U.S. aid.

4. In the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many have suggested a new federal law guaranteeing a legal right to an abortion in all 50 states. How would you vote on such a law? What role do you see the federal government playing in abortion policy?

I would fully support and co-sponsor a federal law codifying the right to access abortion nationwide by supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act. The federal government must ensure that every woman, regardless of where she lives, has the right to make decisions about her own body, free from state-level restrictions that infringe on personal freedom. We need comprehensive reproductive healthcare that includes access to contraception, maternal care, and abortion services.

5. What should Congress do to address immigration policy?

Comprehensive immigration reform is essential. I support legislation that creates a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, expands legal immigration avenues, and provides humane, proactive border security measures. We need to modernize our immigration system to secure our border while protecting the rights and dignity of immigrants and asylum seekers. Additionally, I would push for policies that address the root causes of migration, such as economic instability and violence in migrants' home countries. I would have supported the bipartisan Border Act of 2024, crafted by Senators Murphy and Lankford in the Senate. It would have modernized and secured the border while also providing a more humane process for those seeking asylum and sent funds to help clear the backlogs of asylum seekers. The bill was even sponsored by the Border Patrol Union but it was killed because Lankford’s party wanted to run on chaos at the border. My opponent stood “vehemently” against it after he was instructed to do so by his party bosses.

6. American families have seen large price increases on essential household items. What can Washington do to curb inflation on necessary goods like food and fuel?

The good news is that macroeconomic indicators show the rate of inflation has dropped to levels near where they were before the pandemic. The less good news is that as consumers we are still experiencing higher prices on many everday goods. To continue to curb inflation, I support targeted measures such as increasing supply chain resilience, banning corporate price gouging, and bolstering small businesses. Expanding the child tax credit and investing in renewable energy to lower long-term fuel costs are also key components. Additionally, tax fairness must be addressed—corporations and the wealthiest among us must pay their fair share, which will allow us to strengthen the economy and ease the burden on working families.

7. What would you say has been the most important achievement in your career?

One of my proudest achievements during my time as Mayor was the creation of hubNashville, which was designed to make Metro government more accessible and responsive to the people it serves. By providing residents with a centralized platform to submit non-emergency service requests—whether it was reporting a broken streetlight, requesting a new trash can, or addressing other local issues—hubNashville empowered Nashvillians to get their voices heard and problems addressed quickly. hubNashville has processed hundreds of thousands of requests since then and continues to grow, serving as an example of how responsive, people-focused governance can truly make a difference in everyday lives. I plan to take the same approach of a people-focused government to Washington, ensuring accountability and responsiveness on the federal level. The success of hubNashville shows that when government listens to the needs of its citizens, we can build a better, more engaged community.