Voter's Guide: Representative John Rose on his positions and priorities for 2024

NewsChannel 5 submitted questions on some of this election's biggest issues to all major party candidates for Tennessee's U.S. Senate race and U.S. Congressional Districts 5, 6, and 7. These are their answers. The questions appear here as they were presented to the candidates and their answers are unedited. It is hoped that being able to read the candidates' stances on issues in their own words will produce a more informed electorate.

Rep. John Rose (R-TN) is running as the Republican incumbent for US House District 6 against Democratic nominee Lore Bergman.

1. What are three priorities you would want to take with you into office?

1: Secure our border

The top priority on the mind of every lawmaker with any intent to preserve our freedoms is to stop the invasion at our southern border. We cannot continue to operate with the open border policies of the Harris/Biden administration. I will continue to fight to secure our border, restore law and order, and make America safe again.

2: Get our economy on track

Our economy is also top of mind. Simple necessities are unaffordable for many Americans because of Washington progressive Democrats’ refusal to stop spending. I will work to stop frivolous spending in Congress to lower inflation and fight to lower taxes on hardworking Tennesseans.

3: Preserve our Tennessee Conservative values

Our values and our freedom to dream the American dream are under attack by the radical Left. I believe that schools should educate, not indoctrinate our children. I believe that women’s sports are for women only. I believe in the right to life for our most innocent. I am proud to represent a state that celebrates our flag and those who fought for it, respects our Creator, and leads with common sense. It is an honor to bring these values to Washington.

2. How would you grade the federal response to flooding in East Tennessee and what measures would you support as a member of Congress to help Americans hit by natural disasters?

First off, my wife and I are absolutely devastated for those affected by the recent natural disasters and are keeping those who lost so much in our prayers. While the Biden/Harris response was slow to get underway, when Chelsea and I visited in East Tennessee last week, we were heartened to see the Volunteer Spirit alive and well among neighbors, local and state officials, churches, nonprofits, and businesses helping their fellow Tennesseans. I was extremely disappointed by the inaction of our President and Vice President immediately following the flooding in East Tennessee and North Carolina and the lack of tangible assistance from FEMA, especially considering the funds spent on illegal immigrants and given to others around the world. When we say we need to put America first – we need to take care of our own before we send billions of dollars to nations across the world or spend on those who are here illegally.

3. What should America's role be in the Israel/Gaza conflict and how would you support that role as a member of Congress?

Hamas carried out a brutal and unprovoked attack on Israel last October, killing over 1,200 Israelis, wounding over 5,000 people, and taking 251 innocents hostage. Hamas is a proxy of Iran, and we cannot stand idly by while our greatest ally in the Middle East is under attack by one of the greatest forces of evil in the world. They absolutely have a right to defend themselves, and I will support them in any possible capacity in Congress.

4. In the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many have suggested a new federal guaranteeing a legal right to an abortion in all 50 states. How would you vote on such a law? What role do you see the federal government playing in abortion policy?

The pro-life movement has come a long way, and the Dobbs decision was monumental in defending our most innocent. We still have a long way to go, and I remain committed to protecting life at every turn. I will vote against any pro-abortion legislation that I encounter, and will always fight for the most fundamental right for all – the right to life.

5. What should Congress do to address immigration policy?

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s immigration amnesty programs enabled an invasion of historic proportions at our southern border. It is a humanitarian and national security crisis, and I have and will continue to work to put an end to it in Congress. Over 10 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office because progressive Democrats would rather kow-tow to the cancel culture brigade than institute policies that protect Americans. We must end the Biden/Harris Administration’s catch-and-release program and deport those who have entered our nation illegally. Our country accepts more legal immigrants each year than any other country, and we should demand that the President and Vice President honor their oaths of office to enforce the laws of this country.

6. American families have seen large price increases on essential household items. What can Washington do to curb inflation on necessary goods like food and fuel?

Simply put, stop the spending. Inflation is no accident, it is the result of the government spending more money than they have. Progressive Democrats are continuing to dish out money to illegal immigrants and send billions to foreign nations while hard-working Americans bear the burden at the grocery store and gas pump. If you and I have to balance our budgets, the federal government should too. The greatest action we can take to curb inflation is to elect Donald Trump on November 5th. Americans simply cannot afford life under Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

7. What would you say has been the most important achievement in your career?

I am an eighth-generation Tennessee farmer and own a small IT training business, and my most important achievement so far is every day I am able to bring the perspective I earned from both of those experiences, along with our Tennessee conservative values, to the floor of Congress. It is an honor to fight for our farmers and our small business owners with the urgency of someone who has lived both experiences and knows what the demands are. Your support means the world to me as I run to continue representing the Sixth District, and I will work tirelessly, along with President Trump, to bolster our economy, secure our borders, and put America first.