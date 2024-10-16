Voter's Guide: Sen. Marsha Blackburn on her positions and priorities for 2024

NewsChannel 5 submitted questions on some of this election's biggest issues to all major party candidates for Tennessee's U.S. Senate race and U.S. Congressional Districts 5, 6, and 7. These are their answers. The questions appear here as they were presented to the candidates and their answers are unedited. It is hoped that being able to read the candidates' stances on issues in their own words will produce a more informed electorate.

Marsha Blackburn is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate as the Republican nominee against TN Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville).

1. What are three priorities you will take with you into office?

Reduce federal spending: My proposed 1, 2, and 5 percent cuts to discretionary spending not related to defense, homeland security, or veterans would help to put a dent in the federal government’s reckless spending and work toward balancing the budget.

Secure the border: We do not have a secure country without a secure border. We should start with resuming border wall construction and implementing proposals like my CLEAR Act that would help law enforcement deport criminal illegal aliens.

Put America first: Our adversaries have taken advantage of the Biden-Harris administration’s weakness and have taken advantage of America and our allies – whether in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Israel, or Taiwan. We must put America first to restore our nation’s strength on the global stage.

2. How would you grade the federal response to flooding in East Tennessee and what measures would you support as a member of Congress to help Americans hit by natural disasters?

It was encouraging to witness neighbors, volunteers, and local government entities immediately jump into action as soon as Hurricane Helene devastated parts of East Tennessee. They continue to embody what being a Tennessee Volunteer is all about. I am, however, disappointed in the delayed response by FEMA to show up in our East Tennessee communities, allowing the first week to go by without communicating once with all of the Tennessee county mayors whose communities were impacted.

I support disaster relief as a standalone aid package and will continue to ensure Tennesseans have access to the federal assistance they need to recover.

3. What should America's role be in the Israel/Gaza conflict and how would you support that role as a member of Congress?

Israel is America’s greatest ally in the Middle East, and we should always have their back. The U.S. should provide our ally with any and all resources they need to defend themselves, including military equipment. There cannot be a ceasefire until Hamas is destroyed, so that Israel can live and exist peacefully without terrorists brutally and raping their people.

It’s important to also recognize that Hamas’ attacks have been fueled by Iran. From day one, the Biden-Harris administration employed a strategy of appeasement with Iran, immediately beginning[reuters.com]* re-negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Nearly a month before the October 7 attacks, the Biden-Harris White House unfroze $6 billion[nypost.com]* as a ransom payment. In March, they granted a sanctions waiver that gave the regime access to another $10 billion[nypost.com].* It’s clear Iran only understands peace through strength, and the United States should reimpose the oil sanctions that helped defund their terrorist project in the first place.

4. In the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many have suggested a new federal law guaranteeing a legal right to an abortion in all 50 states. How would you vote on such a law? What role do you see the federal government playing in abortion policy?

The Dobbs decision rightfully returned the authority on abortion back to individual states and their citizens to decide. I do not support federal government overreach that would interfere with that decision, and I am not supportive of a federal ban on abortion.

5. What should Congress do to address immigration policy?

There are far too many stories of innocent Americans being murdered or harmed at the hands of criminal illegal aliens. It’s time for Congress to pass my CLEAR Act to allow local law enforcement to deport criminal illegals. The Senate should also follow the House’s leadership on this issue and hold a vote on H.R. 2 – the Secure the Border Act – to restart construction of the border wall, hire more Border Patrol agents, end catch-and-release, protect unaccompanied minors against human trafficking and uphold the rule of law.

6. American families have seen large price increases on essential household items. What can Washington do to curb inflation on necessary goods like food and fuel?

The best thing Washington can do to curb inflation is stop the reckless tax-and-spend sprees that are a direct cause for crippling inflation. Congress should have to balance a budget just like every small business and family in America, and it starts by stopping large spending packages chock full of partisan pet projects. Instead of looking to spend more money we don’t have, the federal government should implement my across-the-board spending cuts. Doing so will not only lower inflation, but help us begin to chip away at our massive national debt.

7. What would you say has been the most important achievement in your career?

When Tennesseans made it clear they didn’t want a state income tax, I fought for them in the State Senate, and together we stopped it. The victory we achieved to ensure Tennessee does not – and never will – have an income tax was a noteworthy grassroots effort that shows what happens when a government works for the people. Today, Tennessee is proudly one of the most economically friendly states in the union.

In Congress, I led the fight to shut down Backpage.com — a site used for sex trafficking.

I have continued that fight in the Senate, passing the bipartisan REPORT Act to protect our children from sexual predators and human traffickers online. Separately, I was honored to work with the Trump administration during the COVID-19 pandemic to expand telehealth and increase access to medical care for Americans.

*These links were included by the candidate. Out of fairness, we have published them as is. NewsChannel 5 has verified that the links lead to the referenced articles but have not independently verified the veracity of each article.