Alan Jackson, Bill Anderson Among Songwriters Hall of Fame Class

1:22 PM, Feb 6, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Alan Jackson (L) is presented with a medallion by Loretta Lynn (R) onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.  

NEW YORK - The 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame class will include John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang and Jermaine Dupri, who will become the second hip-hop act inducted into the prestigious organization.

The Songwriters Hall told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Allee Willis, who co-wrote the Broadway musical "The Color Purple" will also be inducted at its June 14 ceremony alongside country singer-songwriter Bill Anderson and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated songwriter Steve Dorff.

Dupri's induction comes a year after Jay-Z became the first rapper to make it into the Hall.

Dupri has co-written No. 1 hits like Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" and "Always Be My Baby," Usher's "Burn" and Monica's "The First Night."

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years.

