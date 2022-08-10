Anne Heche still hospitalized, placed on ventilator after fiery car crash

Actor Anne Heche remained hospitalized Wednesday and has since been placed on a ventilator days after she crashed into a home.

"Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” Heche's spokesperson told the Associated Press. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

The spokesperson added that the actress suffered “a significant” lung injury and will require surgery for burns she sustained in the fiery crash last week, the news outlet reported.

According to CNN, Heche is under investigation for DUI, and officials have obtained a warrant to draw her blood.

On Aug. 5, the news outlets reported that Heche, who was alone in the car, crashed into a Los Angeles-area house and had to be pulled from the fiery wreckage by firefighters.

No one else was injured in the wreck.