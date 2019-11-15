NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big Machine Label Group has responded just one day after Taylor Swift claimed an ongoing dispute with her former music label presented a new roadblock – performing many of her older songs.

Swift said Thursday that it includes her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards and music in a forthcoming Netflix documentary about her life, which has been in production for several years.

"I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote.

Big Machine Label Group responded, saying in part: “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.” The music label also claimed it doesn’t have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.

As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.



The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career. We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward. We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved. However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families.



Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side. To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumors fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.

In July, Swift called it her "worst case scenario," upon learning that her music catalog had been sold to a company owned by Braun.

