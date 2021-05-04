Watch
Britney Spears says documentaries about her life are ‘hypocritical’

Chris Pizzello/Invision
FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that controls her life and finances. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, set a June hearing to hear from Spears. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 17:05:52-04

Britney Spears is calling out those behind the two recent documentaries done about her life.

Spears told her 29.6 million followers in a lengthy message on social media that the documentaries are "hypocritical."

Spears said the documentaries criticized the media but then did the same thing.

She added that "the world is more interested in the negative."

One of the recent documentaries Spears refers to is the New York Times' "Framing Britney Spears."

She said she didn't watch it but cried for two weeks after it was released.

The second documentary is the BBC's "The Battle for Britney."

The singer is currently battling her father in court of her $60 million estate.

The next hearing regarding her conservatorship is set for June 23 in Los Angeles.

