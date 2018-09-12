Bump Club and Beyond Baby Basics Registry

You're invited to a FREE Baby Basics Registry event this evening from 6:30pm-8:30pm at Target, 780 Old Hickory Blvd. in Brentwood. Event attendees will learn how to build their registry, what to include and great tip. There will also be a raffle from sponsoring brands and free samples and more. All adults need a ticket. Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bcbasics-for-target-registry-101-brentwood-tn-tickets-42800007976 . For more information, go to www.bumpclubandbeyond.com .