Burton to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at new children's Emmys

Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 29, 2022
"Star Trek" star and "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton will be honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at the new Children's & Family Emmy Awards by receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Burton took to Twitter to react to the news announced Tuesday.

"Whoa," the beloved host said.

CBS News reported that this marks the first time the Emmys have been expanded since 1979.

Burton hosted the show for 23 years, with the show garnering 12 Daytime Emmys and winning a Peabody Award.

The show was canceled in 2006.

The awards show is slated to happen on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles, NPR reported.

