Cast for upcoming season of 'Dancing with the Stars' announced

The cast for the upcoming 30th season of "Dancing with the Stars" has been announced.

Set to join the ballroom dancing competition will include Spice Girl Melanie C, social media influencer Olivia Jade, and WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

The cast reveal, which was announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America," comes a month after singer JoJo Siwa and Team USA gymnast Suni Lee were announced as contestants.

The entire cast includes country singer Jimmie Allen, "Bling Empire" star Christine Chiu, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green, "The Office" actress Melora Hardin, Matt James from "The Bachelor," reality TV star Kenya Moore, Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby, and Brooklyn Nets basketball star, Iman Shumpert.

ABC announced supermodel Tyra Banks would return as host and that judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will also be returning.

The new season premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.