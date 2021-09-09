Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Chris Stapleton and Eric Church will go toe-to-toe with each other at this year’s Country Music Association Awards, vying in the same top five categories.

Stapleton leads with seven nods and Church has five nominations and they both join Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs in the entertainer of the year category. Gabby Barrett had a good year with her hit song “The Good Ones” and earned four nominations, including female artist of the year.

Disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen was disqualified from some categories after he was taped using a racial slur, but got enough votes to be nominated for album of the year.