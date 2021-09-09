Watch
Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations

(AP Photo)
This combination of photos shows nominees for the CMA Award for entertainer of the year, from left, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. <br/>
Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 08:16:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Chris Stapleton and Eric Church will go toe-to-toe with each other at this year’s Country Music Association Awards, vying in the same top five categories.

Stapleton leads with seven nods and Church has five nominations and they both join Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs in the entertainer of the year category. Gabby Barrett had a good year with her hit song “The Good Ones” and earned four nominations, including female artist of the year.

Disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen was disqualified from some categories after he was taped using a racial slur, but got enough votes to be nominated for album of the year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
