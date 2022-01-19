Watch
Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin 'Rose' in honor of Betty White's 'Golden Girls' character

Associated Press/Cincinnati Zoo
The Cincinnati Zoo has named its new baby penguin "Rose" in honor of the late Betty White.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 19, 2022
On Monday, the Cincinnati Zoo joined Hollywood and the entertainment industry in celebrating the late, great Betty White by naming a baby penguin after one of her iconic characters.

In a press release, the zoo said a month-old baby blue penguin chick would be named "Rose" in honor of her character from the beloved sitcom "Golden Girls."

The zoo's bird team head keeper Cody Sowers said Rose is healthy and "on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon."

White played Rose Nylund on Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992, a role which won her an Emmy and earned her six other nominations.

In announcing the new name, the zoo noted White's love of animals and her efforts through the years to raise funds for zoos and shelters.

"Betty White was a huge Zoo supporter and animal lover," Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said in a statement. "I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance years ago when she attended a Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser. We introduced her to our first ambassador cheetah, Angel."

White died on Dec. 31 at age 99, about two weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. On Monday, many across the country donated to animal rescues and other animal charity groups to mark her birthday in an online trend dubbed the "Betty White Challenge."

