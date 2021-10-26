Disneyland will soon charge as much as $164 for a single-day, single-park ticket

It just got more expensive to visit the happiest place on Earth.

KTLA-TV in Los Angeles and the San Jose Mercury News report that Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will charge as much as $164 for a single-day, single-park ticket beginning in March 2022.

The new charges are part of Disneyland's tiered pricing system, which was first introduced in 2016. According to KTLA, the system was introduced to manage crowd sizes on the park's busiest days.

Under the system, daily pricing is ranked on a tiered scale — the busier the day, the higher the tier.

On Monday, Disneyland announced that it had added a new sixth tier for its busiest days and that Tier 6 tickets would cost $164. Tier 1 pricing remained unchanged at $104, but the park also raised Tier 2 to Tier 5 prices.

Below are the new Disneyland single-day admission prices, according to KTLA:

Tier 1: $104 (unchanged)

Tier 2: $119 (increase of $5)

Tier 3: $134 (increase of $10)

Tier 4: $149 (increase of $10)

Tier 5: $159 (increase of $5)

Tier 6: $164 (new)

According to SF Gate, single-day Disneyland passes have skyrocketed since the turn of the century. In 2000, a single-day ticket cost $41 — which would cost about $62 today when adjusted for inflation.

SF Gate also reports that Monday marked the first time Disneyland had raised prices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.