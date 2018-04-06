Dwayne Johnson shares Vin Diesel feud backstory

The pair have famously starred on the "Fast & Furious" franchise together, but have since reportedly not seen eye to eye.
"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson told Rolling Stone. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating."
"It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity," the star added. "Whether we work together again or not."
In 2016, Johnson posted a photo on Instagram -- which he has since removed -- in which he talked about filming "The Fate of the Furious."
"Some [male co-stars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," Johnson wrote. "The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es."
That set off a tizzy, as fans theorized Johnson was talking about Diesel.
Johnson posted an Instagram of a clip from filming and wrote, "You guys reading this know how much I believe in the idea of TEAM EFFORT. That means respecting every person, their time and their value when they step on to my set or partner with our production company. And like with any team - that's a family - there's gonna be conflict."
"Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs," Johnson continued. "To me, conflict can be a good thing, when its followed by great resolution."
Things got so heated that costar Tyrese Gibson weighed in on social media, seeming to side with Diesel.