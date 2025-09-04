Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AmericanaFest returns to Nashville with the sounds of roots, folk and more!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something to get into this week? AmericanaFest returns to Nashville on September 9 and runs through September 13.

Thousands of artists and fans will gather in Nashville to enjoy the sounds of roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music.

Be sure to save this guide if you're headed out for one of the shows!

