Big Machine Label Group celebrating 20 years with free Lower Broadway concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big Machine Label Group is celebrating 20 years with a free Lower Broadway concert on Friday, Aug. 29!
The concert will feature the likes of Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Sheryl Crow, Brett Young and more.
The following road closures are in place for the event.
August 28th at 10:00 am
- Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue closed
August 29th at 9:00 am
- 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church closed
August 29th at 10:00 am
- Broadway from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue closed
- 2nd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce closed – parking lot and loading dock access only
- 3rd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce closed – parking lot and loading dock access only
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.
- Lelan Statom