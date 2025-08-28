Big Machine Label Group celebrating 20 years with free Lower Broadway concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big Machine Label Group is celebrating 20 years with a free Lower Broadway concert on Friday, Aug. 29!

The concert will feature the likes of Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Sheryl Crow, Brett Young and more.

The following road closures are in place for the event.

August 28th at 10:00 am



Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue closed

August 29th at 9:00 am



1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church closed

August 29th at 10:00 am



Broadway from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue closed

2nd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce closed – parking lot and loading dock access only

3rd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce closed – parking lot and loading dock access only

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.