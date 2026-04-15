Celebrate America's 250th with events across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United States celebrates it's 250th birthday this year and there's plenty for you to enjoy not only around the country, but right here in Tennessee.

There's events happening all year long celebrating and commemorating the country's anniversary and Tennessee's impact.

But the most exciting part of the year will fall on the Fourth of July.

Let Freedom Sing!

In Music City, the fun kicks off on July 3 with a "Prelude to the Fourth" featuring three stages, along with games, inflatables and more at the Amazon Family Fun Zone in Walk of Fame Park.

There will be live music at:



Southwest Airlines® Stage at the Amazon Family Fun Zone

The Green at Riverfront Park Stage

Ascend Amphitheater Stage

On Independence Day, five stages will have live music:



Southwest Airlines® Stage at the Amazon Family Fun Zone

The Green at Riverfront Park Stage

Public Square Park Stage near the Historic Metro Courthouse

Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage at First and Broadway for the main show

Ascend Amphitheater Stage

Following the headline concert on Broadway, there will be a performance by the Nashville Symphony with fireworks and a drone show from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Path of Glory at The Hermitage

4580 Rachel's Lane , Nashville, TN 37076

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage will join the nation celebrating the anniversary of America's founding. You can be part of the beautiful display by purchasing a flag in someone's honor.

Rocky Mount Colonial Independence Celebration: The Road to 250

200 Hyder Hill Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature a historical reading of the constitution & decorating the Liberty Tree, local food, historical tours and much more!

Flag Folding at the Tennessee State Capitol

600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN 37243

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

On the first Saturday of each month, scout troops can complete a flag care service project at the Tennessee State Capitol.

Learn more here.

4th of July Celebration at Fall Creek Falls State Park

2009 Village Camp Road , Spencer, TN 38585

Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. and goes through the campgrounds before ending in Campground A.

Nearest Green Distillery | Shelbyville

3125 US-231, Shelbyville, TN 37160

This full-day event will feature music, culture, and more! Ludacris is scheduled to headline, and Gospel legend Israel Houghton will debut a brand new “We Are the World”-style anthem.

Graysville Park/ Kristophers Kingdom

475 BlackTrack Rd, Graysville, TN 37338

1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

This is an annual event put on by the City Of Graysville Fire Department that will feature food trucks, vendors, live music and more!

Freedom Fest 250 at Starstruck Farm

10471 Highway 109 North , Lebanon, TN 37087

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

This event will be filled with live music, Southern food, family fun and more, all in support of the Wounded Warrior Project.

World's Fair Park Performance and Festival Lawns

720 11th St., Knoxville, TN 37916

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event includes activities like axe-throwing, mini-golf games and paddle boats! There will also be a fireworks display at the end of the night.

We will update with more events as they come in.

Are we missing an event? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.