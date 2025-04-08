Celebrate spring across Nashville with these exciting events!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're a beer enthusiast, a music lover or simply looking to embrace the beauty of blooms, there's something for everyone on April 12!

Moosic City Dairy Dash: Lace up your running shoes for the Moosic City Dairy Dash!

Whether you’re participating or cheering from the sidelines, this lively event promises fun for all! The 5K,10K and 15K begin at 7:30 a.m.

Once you're done cheering on the runners, head to the East Nashville Beer Fest!

General admission is $69.57 and includes entry to the festival, a tasting glass, drinking/rinse water and unlimited beer samples. The will have unlimited craft beer samples, live music, wrestling, delicious food trucks and more!

The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

​​You can also head over to Nashville Public Square Park for the 2025 Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

So mark your calendars for April 12! Dive into the festivities and experience the charm of Music City!

