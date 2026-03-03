Celebrate the luck of the Irish across Nashville with this guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't need the luck of the Irish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style this year.

Here's a look at all that's happening around Music City this holiday.

For Luck’s Sake: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Pool Club

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day all weekend long at The Pool Club. $5 green beer, $6 Guinness.

Hours: Friday: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

RSVP here.

Von Patrick’s Day

Celebrate Von Patrick's Day at Von Elrod's on Saturday, March 14th! Ticket includes 1-liter commemorative plastic stein and 1 complimentary Von Elrod’s Pilsner 16oz can upon entry.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Irish Mimosa Madness Party

Toast to St. Patrick's Day at the Green Light Bar!

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

St. Patrick’s Day at Skinny Dennis

Head over to Skinny Dennis at 8 p.m. There will be no cover charge.

More details here.

East Nash Stache Bash: St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Nashville’s largest St. Patrick’s day party is back for the 16th year!

Hours: Saturday, March 14 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More details and tickets here.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in East Nashville

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Hard Rock Cafe

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Hard Rock way!

Details here.

Drag Bingo St. Paddy’s Day Edition at Acme

Kick off the weekend with Drag Bingo!

Hours: Friday: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the event is all ages and is free to attend.

St. Patrick’s Day at Fat Bottom

RSVPs are encouraged for this fun and family-friendly event.

Hours: Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Details can be found here.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at East Nashville Beer Works

Nashville St. Paddy’s 5K, 10K, & Half Marathon

Nashville St. Paddy's Half Marathon, 10K & 5K takes place on March 7! Lock in your spot here.

St. Patrick’s Music City Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K

This race takes place on March 14! Make sure you register soon before the next price increase.

Nudie’s Honky Tonk

March 13 through 17th they will have festive specials! Learn specifics here.

Nashville Underground

$6 Green Beer $8 Guinness $8 Irish Car Bombs

Specialty St. Patty’s Day cocktails and $20 domestic can buckets (5 cans)

More info here.

SusieCakes

Special St. Patrick's Day sweets here.

