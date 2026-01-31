Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Check out this guide to February in Music City

Nashville skyline 2025
Sky 5 / WTVF
Nashville's skyline has changed drastically in the last 15 years.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you look forward to the month of February, there's also plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville!

February 14:

  • Valentine's Day

February 16:

  • Presidents' Day

February 2:

February 4:

February 6:

February 7:

February 8:

February 11:

February 13:

February 14:

February 15:

February 18:

February 20:

February 21:

February 22:

February 24:

February 25:

February 26:

February 7:

  • 615 Indie Live

February 4:

  • Lauren Spencer Smith at the Ryman

February 5:

  • Rascal Flatts: Life is a Highway Tour at Bridgestone

February 6:

  • An Acoustic Evening with John Anderson at the Ryman

February 7:

  • Yacht Rock Revue at the Ryman
  • Niko Moon at The Pinnacle

February 8:

  • Swan Lake at the Ryman

February 9:

  • Trevor Noah at the Ryman

February 10:

  • Trevor Noah at the Ryman

February 11:

  • Trevor Noah at the Ryman

February 12:

  • Clint Black at the Ryman

February 13:

  • Winter Jam at Bridgestone Arena
  • Clint Black at the Ryman
  • TNA Wrestling Pressents: No Surrender at The Pinnacle

February 14:

  • Clint Black at the Ryman
  • TNA Wrestling Pressents: IMPACT! at The Pinnacle

February 15:

  • Valentine's Mixtape at Bridgestone

February 17:

  • Bobby Williams & Friends at the Ryman

February 18:

  • Mariah The Scientist at the Ryman

February 19:

  • John Crist Live! at Opry House

February 20:

  • Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
  • Shane Smith & The Saints

February 21:

  • Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
  • Shane Smith & The Saints at the Ryman
  • Inzo at the Pinnacle

February 23:

  • Andrea Bocelli at Bridgestone
  • A 70th Anniversary Tribute to the Gatlin Brothers at the Ryman

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

