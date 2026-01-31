Check out this guide to February in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you look forward to the month of February, there's also plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville!
February 7:
- 615 Indie Live
February 4:
- Lauren Spencer Smith at the Ryman
February 5:
- Rascal Flatts: Life is a Highway Tour at Bridgestone
February 6:
- An Acoustic Evening with John Anderson at the Ryman
February 7:
- Yacht Rock Revue at the Ryman
- Niko Moon at The Pinnacle
February 8:
- Swan Lake at the Ryman
February 9:
- Trevor Noah at the Ryman
February 10:
- Trevor Noah at the Ryman
February 11:
- Trevor Noah at the Ryman
February 12:
- Clint Black at the Ryman
February 13:
- Winter Jam at Bridgestone Arena
- Clint Black at the Ryman
- TNA Wrestling Pressents: No Surrender at The Pinnacle
February 14:
- Clint Black at the Ryman
- TNA Wrestling Pressents: IMPACT! at The Pinnacle
February 15:
- Valentine's Mixtape at Bridgestone
February 17:
- Bobby Williams & Friends at the Ryman
February 18:
- Mariah The Scientist at the Ryman
February 19:
- John Crist Live! at Opry House
February 20:
- Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
- Shane Smith & The Saints
February 21:
- Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena
- Shane Smith & The Saints at the Ryman
- Inzo at the Pinnacle
February 23:
- Andrea Bocelli at Bridgestone
- A 70th Anniversary Tribute to the Gatlin Brothers at the Ryman
