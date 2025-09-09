Finding fall foliage: Your guide to the best sights around Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures drop and the jackets come out it's time to experience the beauty that the state of Tennessee has to offer.

All across the state, you can see the fall foliage, but we wanted to gather our favorite spots just for you!

According to the Smokey Mountains Fall Foliage prediction map, you can expect to see most of the best colors mid-to-late October. But if you don't have time to catch a scenic view, parts of the state will still be colorful at the start of November.

Tennessee State Parks says while there are a number of determining factors to find the best views, the general rule of thumb for the state is:



In East Tennessee: Leaves change color in early October and peak in the third week of the month.

In Middle and West Tennessee: The leaves change in mid-October and peaks by Halloween.

If you're out near Gatlinburg, there's no better place to be than on a gondola ride through Anakeesta! If the ride isn't your thing, there are plenty of places throughout the park to see the beauty!

Tennessee Vacations

Located just outside of Nashville, this location is an easy spot for Middle Tennesseans to get to. You can head out to Radnor Lake, enjoy a nice long hike and take a peak at the colorful trees. Something really special about this location is the colorblind viewfinders that were installed.

Click here to see where all the Colorblind Viewfinders are located across Tennessee.

Natchez-Trace Parkway treks over 400 miles and has some of the most beautiful fall foliage in the area! There's a number of trails you can enjoy, ranging from a one-half mile up to 4.5 miles, and a 40-mile overnight trail!

Teresa Wasson/AP The trees are beginning to change color on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012, on Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County, Tenn. The fall foliage season is expected to be colorful in much of the Southeast. (AP Photo/Teresa Wasson)

Just 40 minutes West of Nashville in Burns, Tennessee is one of our favorite spots in Middle Tennessee! This spot is ideal for anyone that wants to experience the views in one trip and enjoy the great outdoors. The park has three lakes, hiking, fishing and more to do! And who could ignore those lovely colors?

Late October is the best time to visit this spot. The Cumberland Mountain is just about 45 minutes southeast of Cookeville and offers a number of activities in addition to the scenic trail.

Don't see your favorite? Tennessee State Parks released their "Parks Picks" which feature the spots they believe give the best view of changing leaves.

East Tennessee



Cumberland Plateau



Middle Tennessee



West Tennessee



Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.