Fort Campbell hosting Independence Day celebration featuring state-of-the art-Charlie Daniels hologram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fort Campbell will be hosting an Independence Day celebration featuring The Legend of Charlie Daniels Tribute Concert including a state-of-the art-Charlie Daniels hologram.
This free event includes performances by Aaron Tippin, Eric Lee Beddingfield and the 101st Airborne Division Band.
Festivities will begin on July 1 with a carnival, leading into the July 4 celebration.
For more information, click here.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp