Fort Campbell hosting Independence Day celebration featuring state-of-the art-Charlie Daniels hologram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fort Campbell will be hosting an Independence Day celebration featuring The Legend of Charlie Daniels Tribute Concert including a state-of-the art-Charlie Daniels hologram.

This free event includes performances by Aaron Tippin, Eric Lee Beddingfield and the 101st Airborne Division Band.

Festivities will begin on July 1 with a carnival, leading into the July 4 celebration.

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