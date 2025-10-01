From football to Halloween and everything in-between, here's your guide to October in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's officially fall! There's plenty to do across Middle Tennessee this month, from sports to festivals to concerts and comedy shows! Don't miss out on all the action.
October 1:
- Papa Roach & Rise Against at First Bank Amphitheater
- Marina at The Pinnacle
- Jon Batiste Plays America at the Opry House
- Beth Stelling at Zanies
- Wyatt Feegrado at The Lab
October 2:
- Lainey Wilson at Bridgestone Arena
- DJO at The Pinnacle
- Mary Chapin Carpenter / Brandy Clark at the Ryman
- Kam Patterson at Zanies
- Deric Cahill at The Lab
October 3:
October 4:
- Loud Luxury at The Pinnacle
- Alex G at the Ryman
- Kam Patterson at Zanies
- Deric Cahill at The Lab
- Dark & Dirty Showcase at The Lab
October 5:
October 6:
- Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear at the Ryman
- New Material Monday at Zanies
- Nateland Live: Good, Clean, Funny at The Lab
October 7:
October 8:
October 9:
- Modest Mouse at The Pinnacle
- Ludovico Einaudi at the Ryman
- Jessica Michelle Singleton at Zanies
- Roast Battle League: Nashville
October 10:
- Ben Rector at The Pinnacle
- The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold at the Ryman
- Jamie Wolf at The Lab
- Tyler Childers at Geodis Park
October 11:
- Ben Rector at The Pinnacle
- Tommy Emmanuel, CGP at the Ryman
- Jamie Wolf at The Lab
- Dark & Dirty Showcase at The Lab
- Tyler Childers at Geodis Park
October 12:
- A.J. Croce Presents CROCE PLAYS CROCE at the Ryman
- Ladies & Tangents: Girls Gone Mild Tour at Zanies
- Hannah Jones at The Lab
October 13:
- An Evening with Patty Griffin + Rickie Lee Jones at the Ryman
- New Material Monday at Zanies
- Nateland Live: Good, Clean, Funny at The Lab
October 14:
- Jonas Brothers at Bridgestone Arena
- Jacob Collier at Ascend Amphitheater
- MJ Lenderman & The Wind at the Ryman
- Mick Foley at Zanies
- Comedy Ramble at The Lab
October 15:
October 16:
October 17:
- Keith Urban at Bridgestone Arena
- Kevin Gates at Ascend Amphitheater
- Ty Myers at The Pinnacle
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Ryman
- David Lucas at Zanies
- Lil Mo Mozzarella at The Lab
October 18:
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Ryman
- Anne Wilson at The Pinnacle
- David Lucas at Zanies
- Lil Mo Mozzarella at The Lab
- Dark & Dirty Showcase at The Lab
October 19:
October 20:
- Sleeping at Last at the Ryman
- New Material Monday at Zanies
- Nateland Live: Good, Clean, Funny at The Lab
October 21:
October 22:
- Mumford & Sons at Bridgestone Arena
- Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers at the Ryman
- Prader Silly: A Night of Rare Laughs at Zanies
- Casey Balsham at The Lab
October 23:
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Ryman
- Henry Cho at Zanies
- Harry Settel Aka Lil Sasquatch at Zanies
- Mark Gagnon at The Lab
October 24:
- Tape B at The Pinnacle
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Ryman
- Henry Cho at Zanies
- Harry Settel Aka Lil Sasquatch at Zanies
- Joe Gatto at The Lab
- Cactus Tate at The Lab
October 25:
- JOHNNYSWIM at The Pinnacle
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Ryman
- Henry Cho at Zanies
- Harry Settel Aka Lil Sasquatch at Zanies
- Joe Gatto at The Lab
- Cactus Tate at The Lab
October 26:
October 27:
October 28:
- Straight No Chaser at the Ryman
- Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen at The Pinnacle
- Dusty Slay's Grand Ole Comedy Show at Zanies
- Usama Siddiquee at The Lab
October 29:
- My Morning Jacket at The Pinnacle
- Concert for Cumberland Heights at the Ryman
- Jason Salmon at Zanies
- AreYouKiddingTV at The Lab
October 30:
- Parcels at Ascend Amphitheater
- Matt Maeson at the Ryman
- Grace Helbig: Let Me Get This Off My Chest at Zanies
- Perfect Timing: A Live Comedy Game Show at The Lab
October 31:
- Steve Hackett at the Ryman
- Mojo Brooks: I Know You F*ckin Lying Tour at Zanies
- Timmy No Brakes at The Lab
October 1:
- Yom Kippur
October 2:
- Yom Kippur
October 13:
- Indigenous Peoples' Day
October 20:
- Diwali
October 21:
- Día De Los Muertos
October 23:
- Birth of the Guru Granth
October 31:
- Halloween
