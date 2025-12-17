Here are the things you need to know when spending Christmas in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're just visiting or you're a local we want to make sure you have a wonderful holiday! Here are some things you need to know when spending Christmas in Music City.

Where can I see the lights on Christmas Eve & Day?

Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood is NOT OPEN on Christmas Day, Zoolumination however, is! You can purchase tickets for that here.

Chad's Winter Wonderland is open every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is $25 cash. Additional details can be found here.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $35 per family vehicle. You can purchase tickets here or pay at the show entrance.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.