Here are the things you need to know when spending Christmas in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're just visiting or you're a local we want to make sure you have a wonderful holiday! Here are some things you need to know when spending Christmas in Music City.
Where can I see the lights on Christmas Eve & Day?
Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood is NOT OPEN on Christmas Day, Zoolumination however, is! You can purchase tickets for that here.
Chad's Winter Wonderland is open every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is $25 cash. Additional details can be found here.
The Dancing Lights of Christmas is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $35 per family vehicle. You can purchase tickets here or pay at the show entrance.
If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, here's a cool idea from an autistic teen to help benefit the Nashville Zoo. I had a chance to see some of Will Woods' work as a judge for Bellevue's Holidays in the Vue Christmas parade.
- Lelan Statom