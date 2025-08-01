Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events Guide

Actions

Here's your guide to August events around Music City

sunset Nashville downtown skyline
WTVF
File - Downtown Nashville on July 10, 2022.
sunset Nashville downtown skyline
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Feel the energy of Nashville this August!

August 2:

August 3:

August 7:

August 8:

August 9:

August 10:

August 12:

August 14:

August 15:

August 16:

August 17:

August 19:

August 20:

August 21:

August 22:

August 23:

August 26:

August 29:

August 30:

August 31:

August 8:

August 9:

August 14:

August 15:

August 16:

August 17:

August 18:

August 19:

August 20:

August 21:

August 22:

August 23:

August 13:

  • Obon

August 15:

  • Janmashtami

August 2:

August 5:

August 6:

August 7:

August 8:

August 9:

August 10:

August 19:

August 20:

August 21:

August 22:

August 23:

  • Nashville SC v Orlando
  • Nashville Sounds v Louisville Bats

August 24:

August 26:

August 27:

August 28:

August 29:

August 30:

August 31:

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking