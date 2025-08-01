Here's your guide to August events around Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Feel the energy of Nashville this August!
August 2:
August 3:
August 7:
August 8:
August 9:
August 10:
August 12:
August 14:
August 15:
August 16:
August 17:
August 19:
August 20:
August 21:
August 22:
August 23:
August 26:
August 29:
August 30:
August 31:
August 8:
August 9:
August 14:
August 15:
August 16:
August 17:
August 18:
August 19:
August 20:
August 21:
August 22:
August 23:
August 13:
- Obon
August 15:
- Janmashtami
August 2:
August 5:
- Nashville Sounds v Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
August 6:
- Nashville Sounds v Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
August 7:
- Nashville Sounds v Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
August 8:
- Nashville Sounds v Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
August 9:
- Nashville Sounds v Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
August 10:
- Nashville Sounds v Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
August 19:
- Nashville Sounds v Louisville Bats
August 20:
- Nashville Sounds v Louisville Bats
August 21:
- Nashville Sounds v Louisville Bats
August 22:
- Nashville Sounds v Louisville Bats
- Preseason v Vikings
August 23:
- Nashville SC v Orlando
- Nashville Sounds v Louisville Bats
August 24:
- Nashville Sounds v Louisville Bats
August 26:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
August 27:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
August 28:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
August 29:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
August 30:
- Nashville SC v Atlanta
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
- Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
- Vandy Football v Charleston Southern
August 31:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
- Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy!
- Carrie Sharp