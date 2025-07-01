Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's your guide to July events around Music City

SUMMER HEAT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Feel the vibrant energy of Nashville this July!

Packed with exciting music festivals and sports events, this month offers unforgettable experiences for all.

Explore the guide to discover what's on in Music City this July!

July 1:

  • Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: Rhonda Vincent

July 5:

  • Mike. at Ascend Amphitheater

July 6:

  • Star Wars Under the Stars at Ascend Amphitheater

July 8:

  • Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: Mighty Poplar

July 11:

  • Full Moon Pickin’ Party
  • WWE Friday Night SMACKDOWN at Bridgestone Arena
  • Big Time Rush at Ascend Amphitheater

July 15:

  • Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: East Nash Grass + AJ Lee & Blue Summit
  • Kesha at Ascend Amphitheater

July 17:

  • Parker McCollum at First Bank Amphitheater

July 18:

  • The Head and the Heart at Ascend Amphitheater

July 19:

  • ATEEZ 2025 World Tour at Bridgestone Arena
  • Whiskey Myers at Ascend Amphitheater

July 20:

  • Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake Summer Worship Nights Tour at Bridgestone Arena
  • Goo Goo Dolls at Ascend Amphitheater

July 22:

  • Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
  • Coldplay at Nissan Stadium

July 25:

  • Alabama Shakes at Ascend Amphitheater
  • Drum Corps International at Nissan Stadium

July 26:

  • GHOST: Skeletour World Tour 2025 at Bridgestone Arena

July 4:

  • Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4
  • Hot Chicken Festival
  • Music City July 4th 5K at E.S. Rose Park
  • Let Freedom Sing!

July 24:

  • Nashville Wine Auction l'Eté du Vin

July 25:

  • Nashville Wine Auction l'Eté du Vin

July 26:

  • Nashville Wine Auction l'Eté du Vin

July 4:

  • Independence Day

July 10:

  • Asala-Dharma Day

July 1:

  • Nashville Sounds v Memphis Redbirds

July 2:

  • Nashville Sounds v Memphis Redbirds

July 3:

  • Nashville Sounds v Memphis Redbirds

July 5:

  • Nashvile SC v Philadelphia

July 16:

  • Nashville SC v Columbus

July 18:

  • Nashville Sounds v Indianapolis Indians

July 19:

  • Nashville SC v Toronto
  • Nashville Sounds v Indianapolis Indians

July 20:

  • Nashville Sounds v Indianapolis Indians

July 22:

  • Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights

July 23:

  • Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights

July 24:

  • Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights

July 25:

  • Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights

July 26:

  • Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights

July 27:

  • Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

