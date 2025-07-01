Here's your guide to July events around Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Feel the vibrant energy of Nashville this July!
Packed with exciting music festivals and sports events, this month offers unforgettable experiences for all.
Explore the guide to discover what's on in Music City this July!
July 1:
- Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: Rhonda Vincent
July 5:
- Mike. at Ascend Amphitheater
July 6:
- Star Wars Under the Stars at Ascend Amphitheater
July 8:
- Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: Mighty Poplar
July 11:
- Full Moon Pickin’ Party
- WWE Friday Night SMACKDOWN at Bridgestone Arena
- Big Time Rush at Ascend Amphitheater
July 15:
- Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: East Nash Grass + AJ Lee & Blue Summit
- Kesha at Ascend Amphitheater
July 17:
- Parker McCollum at First Bank Amphitheater
July 18:
- The Head and the Heart at Ascend Amphitheater
July 19:
- ATEEZ 2025 World Tour at Bridgestone Arena
- Whiskey Myers at Ascend Amphitheater
July 20:
- Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake Summer Worship Nights Tour at Bridgestone Arena
- Goo Goo Dolls at Ascend Amphitheater
July 22:
- Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
- Coldplay at Nissan Stadium
July 25:
- Alabama Shakes at Ascend Amphitheater
- Drum Corps International at Nissan Stadium
July 26:
- GHOST: Skeletour World Tour 2025 at Bridgestone Arena
July 4:
- Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4
- Hot Chicken Festival
- Music City July 4th 5K at E.S. Rose Park
- Let Freedom Sing!
July 24:
- Nashville Wine Auction l'Eté du Vin
July 25:
- Nashville Wine Auction l'Eté du Vin
July 26:
- Nashville Wine Auction l'Eté du Vin
July 4:
- Independence Day
July 10:
- Asala-Dharma Day
July 1:
- Nashville Sounds v Memphis Redbirds
July 2:
- Nashville Sounds v Memphis Redbirds
July 3:
- Nashville Sounds v Memphis Redbirds
July 5:
- Nashvile SC v Philadelphia
July 16:
- Nashville SC v Columbus
July 18:
- Nashville Sounds v Indianapolis Indians
July 19:
- Nashville SC v Toronto
- Nashville Sounds v Indianapolis Indians
July 20:
- Nashville Sounds v Indianapolis Indians
July 22:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
July 23:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
July 24:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
July 25:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
July 26:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
July 27:
- Nashville Sounds v Charlotte Knights
