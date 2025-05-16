Here's your one-stop shop for all things CMA Fest this year

Mark your calendars and find your sunscreen, CMA Fest is returning to Music City!

From June 5 through the 8th, expect an unforgettable experience with all of your favorite country stars!

Don't miss your favorite act! Be sure to save this page so you can check the performance times for each stage!

You can purchase tickets here.

CMA Fest isn't just concerts...there's plenty of activities as well, from the CELSIUS Saloon, the Idahoan Mash-A-Bowl Experience to Wickles Pickles in Fan Alley and the SugarBee Apple event space.

You can find more events here and a full meet and greet schedule here.

Reminder: CMA Fest venues and vendors are cashless, so don't forget to set up Apple/Google Pay or pack your debit/credit cards.

You want to make sure you're not stopped at the gate, so make sure you're not trying to bring any of these items into the festival!

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each day for the Nissan Stadium Main Stage and Platform Stage. Entry to the Riverfront Stage opens one hour before the first set for general attendees!

Frequently Asked CMA Fest Questions:

What's the weather like today?

Latest Weather can be found here

What do I do if there's severe weather?

During the day, official shelters are below. If you are at Nissan or Ascend, please listen to the instructions provided in the venue.



Music City Center Garage (6 th Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd)

Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd) Music City Center (10:00 AM to 5:30 PM; 201 Rep. John Lewis Way)

Hilton Hotel Underground Parking Garage (121 4 th Avenue South)

Avenue South) 222 Garage (222 1st Avenue South)

Are there any road closures in place?

Yes! We will update this guide with road closures as the fest nears.

Can I re-enter CMA Fest?

Yes (kind-of) Re-entry is allowed at Fan Fair X, Riverside Retreat premium area and all outdoor, daytime stages and areas. It is not allowed at Nissan Stadium or Ascend Amphitheater.

Can I bring in water?

Yes, we actually recommend this as it gets very hot during the festival.

At outdoor, daytime stages and Fan Fair X in Music City Center, you may bring:



One factory-sealed clear plastic bottle of water

One empty clear soft plastic water bottle to refill at Free Hydration Stations brought to you by BODYARMOR and at water fountains

At Nissan Stadium at night, you can bring:

One empty clear soft plastic water bottle that can be filled at water fountains in the stadium. No factory-sealed clear plastic bottles of water allowed.

At Ascend Amphitheater at night, you can bring:

One factory-sealed clear plastic bottle

One empty clear soft plastic water bottle

There are free hydration stations and water fountains found throughout the fest.

My phone is about to die! Where can I charge it?

There are phone charging locations at the following locations:



Info Booth at the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue

Info Booth on Level 2 of Music City Center

Info Booth on Level 3 of Music City Center

Chevy Recharge Lounge at the Schermerhorn Symphony Plaza

Inside all Riverside Retreat locations for Riverside Retreat ticket holders

Where can I find the ADA Shuttle?

The FREE ADA Shuttle picks up at every shuttle stop inside the festival footprint and is available from 9 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. each day. If nightly shows run late, the shuttles continue to operate.

Are there sensory inclusion areas?

KultureCity will have two Sensory Stations available to fans. They arel ocated inside of Fan Fair X and on Broadway between 2nd Ave and 3rd Ave and have sensory rooms and kits. Kits include noise canceling headphones, fidget items and emotional rating cards.