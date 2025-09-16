Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INDYCAR returns to the Nashville Superspeedway in July 2026

IndyCar
Darron Cummings/AP
Takuma Sato, of Japan, leads Marco Andretti into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)<br/>
IndyCar
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — INDYCAR will be returning to the Nashville Superspeedway in 2026!

INDYCAR announced its 17-race schedule for the 2026 season, highlighted by Middle Tennessee's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on July 19.

This event will follow FOX’s telecast of the FIFA World Cup 26 finale.

Start times for the 2026 events will be announced at a later date.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

