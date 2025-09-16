INDYCAR returns to the Nashville Superspeedway in July 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — INDYCAR will be returning to the Nashville Superspeedway in 2026!
INDYCAR announced its 17-race schedule for the 2026 season, highlighted by Middle Tennessee's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on July 19.
This event will follow FOX’s telecast of the FIFA World Cup 26 finale.
Start times for the 2026 events will be announced at a later date.
