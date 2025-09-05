It's almost time! Here's your go-to Pilgrimage Festival guide!

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has finally come! The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place September 27 & 28!

If you're planning on heading down to Franklin, we want to make sure you're full prepared, so we've compiled all the things you need to know!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where do I park?

Parking is limited, so if you didn't purchase a parking pass ahead of time, it's suggested you walk or bike to the park. Pilgrimage has provided directions to each of the paid lots as well as parking in Downtown Franklin.

DIRECTIONS TO THE NORTH LOT: If you purchased a parking pass for the North Lot, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move into left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 South. The North Lot will be marked and you will take a right turn into the lot.

DIRECTIONS TO THE ADA SOUTH LOT: If you purchased an ADA accessible parking pass, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move to the left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 South. Drive past the North Lot and turn right into the ADA South Lot opposite Harpeth Industrial Court (across from MAPCO).

DIRECTIONS TO LIGON FIELD PARKING: If you purchased a parking pass for LIGON FIELD please take I-65 EXIT 65 to HWY 96 WEST. After crossing the Harpeth River and the railroad tracks, turn right onto S. Margin Street. Follow S. Margin St until it turns left and changes to 1st Ave. Parking is on the right before the silos. Ligon Field parking passes will only allow access to this lot.

DIRECTIONS TO Franklin First United Methodist Church: If you purchased a parking pass for the Franklin First United Methodist Church, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Continue straight past Franklin Road/US-31 South and then make your first left into Franklin First United Methodist Church on Aldersgate Way.

DIRECTIONS TO PARKING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN: Other parking may be available in downtown Franklin on a first come-first served basis. To park downtown, please take EXIT 65 to HWY 96 Westbound into Downtown Franklin and look for available parking.

DIRECTIONS FOR RIDE SHARE AND TAXIS: The designated drop off and pick up area is on 1st Ave S. at Ligon Field.

If you are looking for a lot or free/paid parking, here are the resources for that.

Visit www.franklintn.gov/parking for free and paid parking Downtown.

Visit https://apps.franklintn.gov/parking-counter/ to view spaces available in each of the Downtown garages.

What about accessibility?

Here's a look at their wheelchair accessibility, parking and more here.

What do I do if it rains?

If you've been to Pilgrimage before, you know that the weather can be tricky sometimes, occasionally leading to days being shortened or canceled.

We really advise anyone planning on attending to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

It's also recommended that you check the traffic conditions before you head out.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.