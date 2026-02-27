Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jump into spring with this guide to March around Music City

WTVF
Downtown Nashville skyline, FILE photo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville this March, take a look below to see what Music City has to offer.

March 2

  • Purim

March 3:

  • Purim
  • Magha Puja Day

March 4:

  • Holi

March 8:

  • International Women's Day

March 16:

  • Laylat al-Qadr

March 17:

  • Saint Patrick's Day

March 20:

  • Eid al-Fitr

March 26:

  • Rama Navami

March 29:

  • Palm Sunday

March 31:

  • Hanuman Jayanti

March 7 - April 12: Cheekwood in Bloom: Red, White & Blooms

March 24-28: Tin Pan South

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

