Kevin James, Morgan Jay among those headlining Nashville Comedy Festival in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 12th annual Nashville Comedy Festival is returning for another multi-day celebration!

The festival runs from April 9-19, 2026, taking over Nashville’s premier, iconic, and historic venues.

This year’s all-star lineup includes Albert Brooks, David Spade, Heather McMahan, Kevin James, Morgan Jay, Sal Vulcano, Kathy Griffin, Grace O’Malley and more!

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, September 24 at 10 AM with code NCF2026. General on-sale begins Friday, September 26 at 10 AM at https://www.nashcomedyfest.com/

