Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman headlining Nashville’s New Year's Eve event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman are set to headline this years Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash!

Nashville's Big Bash returns to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for a five-hour party!

Gospel music legend CeCe Winans will also take the stage as a special guest, alongside the Fisk Jubilee Singers,

The concert is free and open to the public with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

It will air live on Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Central and 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. central on CBS.

Nashville’s Big Bash is also partnering with Ronald McDonald House, a Nashville nonprofit that provides housing and resources to families with critically ill children being treated at Nashville hospitals. Big Bash partner Crav’n Flavor will donate food items to help fill the pantry at Ronal

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.