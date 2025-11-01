Looking to enjoy November around Music City? We've got you covered!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From fall festivals to hockey and football! There's plenty for you to enjoy this November! Let's take a look below.
November 1:
- The Revivalists at The Pinnacle
- The SteelDrivers at the Ryman
- Mojo Brooks: I Know You F*ckin Lying Tour at Zanies
- Timmy No Brakes at The Lab
- Roast Battle League at The Lab
- Dark & Dirty Showcase at The Lab
November 2:
- CAIN with Jon Reddick, Caleb & John, hosted by Annie F. Downs at the Ryman
- Mojo Brooks: I Know You F*ckin Lying Tour at Zanies
- Catacombs & Comedians at The Lab
November 3:
November 4:
November 5:
- Sabrina Carpenter at Bridgestone Arena
- ERNEST LIVE at the Ryman
- Concrete, DOKNOW & Jerry Garcia at Zanies
November 6:
- Paul McCartney at The Pinnacle
- Ella Langley at the Ryman
- Jordan Jensen at Zanies
- Marie Faustin at The Lab
November 7:
- Bryan Adams at Bridgestone Arena
- Ella Langley at the Ryman
- Jordan Jensen at Zanies
- Cristina Mariani at The Lab
- Jalen Hinton at The Lab
November 8:
- Watchhouse at the Ryman
- Jordan Jensen at Zanies
- Cristina Mariani at The Lab
- Dark & Dirty Showcase at The Lab
- Jamie Lissow: Better Off Dad Tour at Zanies
November 9:
- Taylor Tomlinson at the Opry House
- Clay Walker at the Ryman
- Jamie Lissow: Better Off Dad Tour at Zanies
- Gabriel Rutledge at The Lab
November 10:
- Whose Live Anyway? at the Ryman
- Of Monsters and Men at The Pinnacle
- New Material Monday at Zanies
- Nateland Live: Good, Clean, Funny at The Lab
November 11:
November 12:
- An Evening With Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” at the Ryman
- Rickey Smiley's Karaoke Night at Zanies
- Comedy Ramble at The Lab
November 13:
November 14:
November 15:
- 49 Winchester at the Ryman
- Dustin Nickerson at Zanies
- James McCann at Zanies
- Fumi Abe at The Lab
- Dark & Dirty Showcase at The Lab
November 16:
November 17:
- Drake White's Benefit For The Brain at the Ryman
- New Material Monday at Zanies
- Nateland Live: Good, Clean, Funny at The Lab
November 18:
- Kamala Harris at the Ryman
- Dusty Slay's Grand Ole Comedy Show at Zanies
- Cheaper Than Therapy at The Lab
November 19:
- Gabby's Dollhouse Live! at the Opry House
- Sarah Millican at the Ryman
- CMA Awards
- Travis Holp at Zanies
- Wrong! A F*cked up Game Show at the Lab
November 20:
November 21:
- Killers of Kill Tony at The Pinnacle
- Anjelah Johnson-Reyes at the Ryman
- TJ Miller at Zanies
- Shapel Lacey at The Lab
November 22:
- The Band Camino at The Pinnacle
- The Lone Bellow at the Ryman
- TJ Miller at Zanies
- Shapel Lacey at The Lab
- Dark & Dirty Showcase at The Lab
November 23:
- Scott Hamilton & Friends at Bridgestone Arena
- Boz Scaggs at The Pinnacle
- Stephen Wilson Jr. at the Ryman
- Charleston White at Zanies
- Amber Autry's Stand-Up Get Down at The Lab
November 24:
- Stephen Wilson Jr. at the Ryman
- New Material Monday at Zanies
- Nateland Live: Good, Clean, Funny at The Lab
November 25:
November 26:
- Béla Fleck & The Flecktones: Jingle All The Way at the Ryman
- Zanies Comedy Allstars: Home For the Holidays
November 28:
November 29:
November 30:
