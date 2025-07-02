Megan Moroney’s 'Emo Cowgirl' pop-up takes over Westin rooftop for 4th of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re looking for fireworks with a side of heartbreak and country flair, L27 Rooftop Lounge has you covered.
This summer, the rooftop has transformed into The Emo Cowgirl, an exclusive pop-up inspired by Megan Moroney’s signature style.
For the 4th of July, it’s going all in with live music, BBQ, craft cocktails, and unbeatable views of Nashville’s fireworks.
Want the VIP treatment? Snag tickets at l27nashville.com to get a BBQ plate and drink voucher. Or, book the Let Freedom Ring room package at marriott.com for the full rooftop-to-room experience.
