Post Malone to perform on Lower Broadway Wednesday night to celebrate opening of Posty's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In celebration of the grand opening of his new bar, Posty's, Post Malone will be performing on Lower Broadway on Wednesday night.
The event is free and open to the public and will start at 8 p.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com
