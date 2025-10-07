Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Post Malone to perform on Lower Broadway Wednesday night to celebrate opening of Posty's

Post Malone
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Post Malone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In celebration of the grand opening of his new bar, Posty's, Post Malone will be performing on Lower Broadway on Wednesday night.

The event is free and open to the public and will start at 8 p.m.

