Santa is visiting Middle Tennessee and you can get a photo with him!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's finally that time of year! Santa Claus will be visiting Middle Tennessee this winter and you can get a photo with him!
We've got a list of all the spots he'll be across the area, plus some extra special spots your furry friends can get a photo too!
Bass Pro Shop at Opry Mills
One free 4×6 Photo with Santa and a free shareable video
You can schedule your visit here
Green Hills Mall
November 7– December 24
Photo Packages start at $39.99
You can schedule your visit here
Opry Mills
November 7– December 24
Photo Packages start at $39.99
Schedule your visit here
Gaylord Opryland
November 7–December 24
Photo Packages start at $40
Schedule your visit here
Cool Springs Galleria
November 9– December 24
Photo Packages start at $39
Schedule your visit here
Daytime Dog Visits with Santa at Cheekwood
December 7 & 21, 2025 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Bring your four-legged family member to join the merriment with Santa in the Frist Learning Center Courtyard.
Reserve tickets here
The Modern Dog Company in East Nashville
