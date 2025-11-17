Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events Guide

Actions

Santa is visiting Middle Tennessee and you can get a photo with him!

Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year, breaking nearly 160-year-long tradition
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FILE - Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year, breaking nearly 160-year-long tradition
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's finally that time of year! Santa Claus will be visiting Middle Tennessee this winter and you can get a photo with him!

We've got a list of all the spots he'll be across the area, plus some extra special spots your furry friends can get a photo too!

Bass Pro Shop at Opry Mills
One free 4×6 Photo with Santa and a free shareable video
You can schedule your visit here

Green Hills Mall
November 7– December 24
Photo Packages start at $39.99
You can schedule your visit here

Opry Mills
November 7– December 24
Photo Packages start at $39.99
Schedule your visit here

Gaylord Opryland
November 7–December 24
Photo Packages start at $40
Schedule your visit here

Cool Springs Galleria

November 9– December 24
Photo Packages start at $39
Schedule your visit here

Daytime Dog Visits with Santa at Cheekwood
December 7 & 21, 2025 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Bring your four-legged family member to join the merriment with Santa in the Frist Learning Center Courtyard.

Reserve tickets here

The Modern Dog Company in East Nashville

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.