Santa is visiting Middle Tennessee and you can get a photo with him!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's finally that time of year! Santa Claus will be visiting Middle Tennessee this winter and you can get a photo with him!

We've got a list of all the spots he'll be across the area, plus some extra special spots your furry friends can get a photo too!

Bass Pro Shop at Opry Mills

One free 4×6 Photo with Santa and a free shareable video

You can schedule your visit here

Green Hills Mall

November 7– December 24

Photo Packages start at $39.99

You can schedule your visit here

Opry Mills

November 7– December 24

Photo Packages start at $39.99

Schedule your visit here

Gaylord Opryland

November 7–December 24

Photo Packages start at $40

Schedule your visit here

Cool Springs Galleria

November 9– December 24

Photo Packages start at $39

Schedule your visit here

Daytime Dog Visits with Santa at Cheekwood

December 7 & 21, 2025 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Bring your four-legged family member to join the merriment with Santa in the Frist Learning Center Courtyard.

Reserve tickets here

The Modern Dog Company in East Nashville

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.