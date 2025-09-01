Fall in love with Music City with this September event guide!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The temps are dropping and that means we are headed into the fall feels!

There's plenty to enjoy around Nashville this September, and we have all the details!

September 1:



Louis C.K. at the Ryman

September 2:



Howard Jones at the Ryman

September 3:



Disney Descendants/Zombies at Bridgestone Arena

Coheed & Campbria & Taking Back Sunday at Ascend Amphitheater

September 4:



CAAMP at Ascend Amphitheater

September 5:



Full Moon Pickin’ Party

September 6:



Nine Inch Nails at Bridgestone Arena

September 7:



Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Ryman

September 8:



Eric Clapton at Bridgestone Arena

An Evening with Kenny G at the Ryman

September 9:



Benson Boone at Bridgestone Arena

Dwight Yoakam at Ascend Amphitheater

Chevelle at The Pinnacle

September 10:



Garbage at The Pinnacle

September 11:



Tate McRae at Bridgestone Arena

September 12:



James Taylor at First Bank Amphitheater

Jo Koy at the Ryman

September 13:



Jessie Murph at Ascend Amphitheater

Jo Koy at the Ryman

September 14:



Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat at the Ryman

September 15:



The Doobie Brothers at First Bank Amphitheater

Turnstile at The Pinnacle

Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat at the Ryman

September 16:



Nelly at Ascend Amphitheater

The Teskey Brothers at The Pinnacle

Myles Smith at the Ryman

September 17:



Pixies at The Pinnacle

Kurtis Conner at the Ryman

September 18:



Rock The Cradle with Tim McGraw at The Pinnacle

Kacey Musgraves at the Ryman

September 19:



Houndmouth at the Ryman

September 20:



MANÁ: VIVIR SIN AIRE at Bridgestone Arena

Weird Al at Ascend Amphitheater

Lorde at The Pinnacle

Reckless Kelly at the Ryman

September 21:



The Marías at Ascend Amphitheater

Judas Priest & Alice Cooper at First Bank Amphitheater

Lorde at The Pinnacle

TV on The Radio at the Ryman

September 22:



RuPaul's Drag Race at The Pinnacle

September 23:



Rilo Kiley at The Pinnacle

Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman

September 24:



Lorna Shore at The Pinnacle

Toad at the Wet Sproket at the Ryman

September 25:



Maren Morris at The Pinnacle

September 26:



Dylan Scott at The Pinnacle

Our Last Night at the Ryman

September 27:



Addison Rae at The Pinnacle

Jimmy Carr at the Ryman

September 28:



Bald Brothers: KevOnStage & Tony Baker at the Ryman

September 29:



Shaboozey at The Pinnacle

Ole 60 at the Ryman

September 30:



HAIM at The Pinnacle

September 6:



InterNASHional Night Market

Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival

September 7:



Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival

September 9:



AMERICANAFEST

September 10:



AMERICANAFEST



September 11:



AMERICANAFEST

September 12:



AMERICANAFEST

September 13:



AMERICANAFEST

Nashville Cocktail Festival

Wine on the River

Stay;Fest at The Cobra in East Nashville

September 18:



Nashville Film Festival

September 19:



Nashville Film Festival

September 20:

Nashville Film Festival

September 21:

Nashville Film Festival

September 22:



Nashville Film Festival

September 23:



Nashville Film Festival

September 24:



Nashville Film Festival

September 26:



Artville

September 27:



Artville

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 28:



Artville

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 1:



Labor Day

September 4:



Mawlid-Al-Nabi

September 5:



Mawlid-Al-Nabi

September 22:



Navaratri

Rosh Hashanah

September 23:



Rosh Hashanah

September 24:



Rosh Hashanah

September 6:



TSU v North Dakota State at Nissan

September 7:



Mexico v Japan

September 9:



Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 10:



Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 11:



Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 12:



Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 13:



Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

Steps of Success 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run at Shelby Bottoms Park

September 14:



Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

Titans v Rams

September 16:



U.S. Open Cup Semifinal v Philadelphia

September 20:



Moving Day Nashville Walk at First Horizon Park

Hustle for the House 5K and 1 Mile Fun-Run at Nashville Ronald McDonald House

Vandy v Georgia State

September 21:



Titans v Colts

Preds v Panthers (preseason) at 2 p.m.

Preds v Panthers (preseason) at 6 p.m.

September 23:



Preds v Lightning (preseason) at 7 p.m.

September 27:



Nashville SC v Houston

Music City Run for Dyslexia at Shelby Park

Vandy v Utah State

TSU v Tennessee Tech at Nissan

