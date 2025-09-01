Fall in love with Music City with this September event guide!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The temps are dropping and that means we are headed into the fall feels!
There's plenty to enjoy around Nashville this September, and we have all the details!
September 1:
- Louis C.K. at the Ryman
September 2:
- Howard Jones at the Ryman
September 3:
- Disney Descendants/Zombies at Bridgestone Arena
- Coheed & Campbria & Taking Back Sunday at Ascend Amphitheater
September 4:
- CAAMP at Ascend Amphitheater
September 5:
- Full Moon Pickin’ Party
September 6:
- Nine Inch Nails at Bridgestone Arena
September 7:
- Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Ryman
September 8:
- Eric Clapton at Bridgestone Arena
- An Evening with Kenny G at the Ryman
September 9:
- Benson Boone at Bridgestone Arena
- Dwight Yoakam at Ascend Amphitheater
- Chevelle at The Pinnacle
September 10:
- Garbage at The Pinnacle
September 11:
- Tate McRae at Bridgestone Arena
September 12:
- James Taylor at First Bank Amphitheater
- Jo Koy at the Ryman
September 13:
- Jessie Murph at Ascend Amphitheater
- Jo Koy at the Ryman
September 14:
- Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat at the Ryman
September 15:
- The Doobie Brothers at First Bank Amphitheater
- Turnstile at The Pinnacle
- Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat at the Ryman
September 16:
- Nelly at Ascend Amphitheater
- The Teskey Brothers at The Pinnacle
- Myles Smith at the Ryman
September 17:
- Pixies at The Pinnacle
- Kurtis Conner at the Ryman
September 18:
- Rock The Cradle with Tim McGraw at The Pinnacle
- Kacey Musgraves at the Ryman
September 19:
- Houndmouth at the Ryman
September 20:
- MANÁ: VIVIR SIN AIRE at Bridgestone Arena
- Weird Al at Ascend Amphitheater
- Lorde at The Pinnacle
- Reckless Kelly at the Ryman
September 21:
- The Marías at Ascend Amphitheater
- Judas Priest & Alice Cooper at First Bank Amphitheater
- Lorde at The Pinnacle
- TV on The Radio at the Ryman
September 22:
- RuPaul's Drag Race at The Pinnacle
September 23:
- Rilo Kiley at The Pinnacle
- Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman
September 24:
- Lorna Shore at The Pinnacle
- Toad at the Wet Sproket at the Ryman
September 25:
- Maren Morris at The Pinnacle
September 26:
- Dylan Scott at The Pinnacle
- Our Last Night at the Ryman
September 27:
- Addison Rae at The Pinnacle
- Jimmy Carr at the Ryman
September 28:
- Bald Brothers: KevOnStage & Tony Baker at the Ryman
September 29:
- Shaboozey at The Pinnacle
- Ole 60 at the Ryman
September 30:
- HAIM at The Pinnacle
September 6:
- InterNASHional Night Market
- Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival
September 7:
- Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival
September 9:
- AMERICANAFEST
September 10:
- AMERICANAFEST
September 11:
- AMERICANAFEST
September 12:
- AMERICANAFEST
September 13:
- AMERICANAFEST
- Nashville Cocktail Festival
- Wine on the River
- Stay;Fest at The Cobra in East Nashville
September 18:
- Nashville Film Festival
September 19:
- Nashville Film Festival
September 20:
- Nashville Film Festival
September 21:
- Nashville Film Festival
September 22:
- Nashville Film Festival
September 23:
- Nashville Film Festival
September 24:
- Nashville Film Festival
September 26:
- Artville
September 27:
- Artville
- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
September 28:
- Artville
- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
September 1:
- Labor Day
September 4:
- Mawlid-Al-Nabi
September 5:
- Mawlid-Al-Nabi
September 22:
- Navaratri
- Rosh Hashanah
September 23:
- Rosh Hashanah
September 24:
- Rosh Hashanah
September 6:
- TSU v North Dakota State at Nissan
September 7:
- Mexico v Japan
September 9:
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
September 10:
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
September 11:
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
September 12:
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
September 13:
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- Steps of Success 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run at Shelby Bottoms Park
September 14:
- Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
- Titans v Rams
September 16:
- U.S. Open Cup Semifinal v Philadelphia
September 20:
- Moving Day Nashville Walk at First Horizon Park
- Hustle for the House 5K and 1 Mile Fun-Run at Nashville Ronald McDonald House
- Vandy v Georgia State
September 21:
- Titans v Colts
- Preds v Panthers (preseason) at 2 p.m.
- Preds v Panthers (preseason) at 6 p.m.
September 23:
- Preds v Lightning (preseason) at 7 p.m.
September 27:
- Nashville SC v Houston
- Music City Run for Dyslexia at Shelby Park
- Vandy v Utah State
- TSU v Tennessee Tech at Nissan
