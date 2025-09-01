Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fall in love with Music City with this September event guide!

Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The temps are dropping and that means we are headed into the fall feels!

There's plenty to enjoy around Nashville this September, and we have all the details!

September 1:

  • Louis C.K. at the Ryman

September 2:

  • Howard Jones at the Ryman

September 3:

  • Disney Descendants/Zombies at Bridgestone Arena
  • Coheed & Campbria & Taking Back Sunday at Ascend Amphitheater

September 4:

  • CAAMP at Ascend Amphitheater

September 5:

  • Full Moon Pickin’ Party

September 6:

  • Nine Inch Nails at Bridgestone Arena

September 7:

  • Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Ryman

September 8:

  • Eric Clapton at Bridgestone Arena
  • An Evening with Kenny G at the Ryman

September 9:

  • Benson Boone at Bridgestone Arena
  • Dwight Yoakam at Ascend Amphitheater
  • Chevelle at The Pinnacle

September 10:

  • Garbage at The Pinnacle

September 11:

  • Tate McRae at Bridgestone Arena

September 12:

  • James Taylor at First Bank Amphitheater
  • Jo Koy at the Ryman

September 13:

  • Jessie Murph at Ascend Amphitheater
  • Jo Koy at the Ryman

September 14:

  • Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat at the Ryman

September 15:

  • The Doobie Brothers at First Bank Amphitheater
  • Turnstile at The Pinnacle
  • Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton with Royal Masat at the Ryman

September 16:

  • Nelly at Ascend Amphitheater
  • The Teskey Brothers at The Pinnacle
  • Myles Smith at the Ryman

September 17:

  • Pixies at The Pinnacle
  • Kurtis Conner at the Ryman

September 18:

  • Rock The Cradle with Tim McGraw at The Pinnacle
  • Kacey Musgraves at the Ryman

September 19:

  • Houndmouth at the Ryman

September 20:

  • MANÁ: VIVIR SIN AIRE at Bridgestone Arena
  • Weird Al at Ascend Amphitheater
  • Lorde at The Pinnacle
  • Reckless Kelly at the Ryman

September 21:

  • The Marías at Ascend Amphitheater
  • Judas Priest & Alice Cooper at First Bank Amphitheater
  • Lorde at The Pinnacle
  • TV on The Radio at the Ryman

September 22:

  • RuPaul's Drag Race at The Pinnacle

September 23:

  • Rilo Kiley at The Pinnacle
  • Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman

September 24:

  • Lorna Shore at The Pinnacle
  • Toad at the Wet Sproket at the Ryman

September 25:

  • Maren Morris at The Pinnacle

September 26:

  • Dylan Scott at The Pinnacle
  • Our Last Night at the Ryman

September 27:

  • Addison Rae at The Pinnacle
  • Jimmy Carr at the Ryman

September 28:

  • Bald Brothers: KevOnStage & Tony Baker at the Ryman

September 29:

  • Shaboozey at The Pinnacle
  • Ole 60 at the Ryman

September 30:

  • HAIM at The Pinnacle

September 6:

  • InterNASHional Night Market
  • Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival

September 7:

  • Middle Tennessee Highland Games & Celtic Festival

September 9:

  • AMERICANAFEST

September 10:

  • AMERICANAFEST

September 11:

  • AMERICANAFEST

September 12:

  • AMERICANAFEST

September 13:

  • AMERICANAFEST
  • Nashville Cocktail Festival
  • Wine on the River
  • Stay;Fest at The Cobra in East Nashville

September 18:

  • Nashville Film Festival

September 19:

  • Nashville Film Festival

September 20:

  • Nashville Film Festival

September 21:

  • Nashville Film Festival

September 22:

  • Nashville Film Festival

September 23:

  • Nashville Film Festival

September 24:

  • Nashville Film Festival

September 26:

  • Artville

September 27:

  • Artville
  • Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 28:

  • Artville
  • Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 1:

  • Labor Day

September 4:

  • Mawlid-Al-Nabi

September 5:

  • Mawlid-Al-Nabi

September 22:

  • Navaratri
  • Rosh Hashanah

September 23:

  • Rosh Hashanah

September 24:

  • Rosh Hashanah

September 6:

  • TSU v North Dakota State at Nissan

September 7:

  • Mexico v Japan

September 9:

  • Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 10:

  • Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 11:

  • Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 12:

  • Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers

September 13:

  • Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
  • Steps of Success 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run at Shelby Bottoms Park

September 14:

  • Nashville Sounds v Gwinnett Stripers
  • Titans v Rams

September 16:

  • U.S. Open Cup Semifinal v Philadelphia

September 20:

  • Moving Day Nashville Walk at First Horizon Park
  • Hustle for the House 5K and 1 Mile Fun-Run at Nashville Ronald McDonald House
  • Vandy v Georgia State

September 21:

  • Titans v Colts
  • Preds v Panthers (preseason) at 2 p.m.
  • Preds v Panthers (preseason) at 6 p.m.

September 23:

  • Preds v Lightning (preseason) at 7 p.m.

September 27:

  • Nashville SC v Houston
  • Music City Run for Dyslexia at Shelby Park
  • Vandy v Utah State
  • TSU v Tennessee Tech at Nissan

