Free fan screening of new CBS series 'Sheriff Country' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CBS will be returning to Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 24 as they celebrate the premiere of new primetime drama SHERIFF COUNTRY

The series, an expansion of the universe of the hit drama FIRE COUNTRY, premieres Friday, October 17 at 8:00 PM Central.

Wednesday's one-night-only event features an exclusive screening of the debut episode, local Nashville delicacies and specialty cocktails, exclusive swag and more. Even Matt Lauria from the Sheriff Country cast will be there!

The event will be held at the historic Woolworth Theater (223 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN 37219) at 6:00 PM Central.

It's free and open to the public for guests aged 21 and over. You must RSVP for entry here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.