Free fan screening of new CBS series 'Sheriff Country' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CBS will be returning to Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 24 as they celebrate the premiere of new primetime drama SHERIFF COUNTRY
The series, an expansion of the universe of the hit drama FIRE COUNTRY, premieres Friday, October 17 at 8:00 PM Central.
Wednesday's one-night-only event features an exclusive screening of the debut episode, local Nashville delicacies and specialty cocktails, exclusive swag and more. Even Matt Lauria from the Sheriff Country cast will be there!
The event will be held at the historic Woolworth Theater (223 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN 37219) at 6:00 PM Central.
It's free and open to the public for guests aged 21 and over. You must RSVP for entry here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I'm so thankful Robb Coles highlighted the Kamer Davis clinic in Hermitage and the hardship that may force its closure. The clinic provides care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there is no other place like it nearby. You can tell the staff is so passionate about the care they provide. I hope by shining the light on this, the right person can step in and make a difference.
- Carrie Sharp