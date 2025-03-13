Shamrocks & Shenanigans: Your guide to St. Patrick's Day in Music City

Looking to experience the luck of the Irish this year?

Here's some places around town you can go to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style.

St. Patrick's Day is on Monday, March 17, but we've gathered all the events happening throughout the weekend!

🍀 Nashville St. Patrick's Day Parade

🕙 Time: 10:00am

📍 Location: Five Points area of East Nashville

✨ Kick off the day with a fantastic city-wide parade filled with traditional Celtic music and a whole lot of merriment. Gather your friends and join the fun!✨

🏃‍♂️ St. Patrick’s Music City Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K

🕗 Time: 8:00am

📍 Location: Shelby Park

💵 Registration: Pricing starts at $34

Lace up your running shoes for a festive run! Whether you're walking or running, it's a great way to start the day!

🍻 Von Patrick’s Day

🕚 Time: 11:00am - 8:00pm

📍 Location: Von Elrod’s

💲 Tickets: $36 (21+ only)

🎶 Details: Dive into an all-day party featuring green beer, live music from Rubiks Grooze and a fun best-dressed contest! Don’t forget, this is a cash-free event—so bring your ID and card!

🎉 Lucky Stache Bash

🕛 Time: 12:00pm

📍 Location: Five Points area

💲 Tickets: $25 (21+ only)

🥳 Details: Nashville’s biggest St. Patrick's Day block party awaits! Enjoy performances across multiple stages and sip on some festive drink specials!

🍺 St. Patrick’s Day Party at East Nashville Beer Works

🕛 Time: 12:00pm - 8:00pm

📍 Location: East Nashville Beer Works

🍕 Details: Stop by for some green beer, Irish breakfast pizza and fun live music! Learn more here!

🍻 The St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

🕐 Time: 1:00pm

📍 Starting Location: The Valentine

💲 Tickets: Early bird starting at $19.68 (21+ only)

🥂 Details: Ready to explore? Join over 15 bars in this thrilling pub crawl, complete with drink coupons and free welcome shot vouchers!

🌆 St. Patrick’s Day at PROOF

🕑 Time: 2:00pm - Midnight

📍 Location: PROOF

🍹 Details: Head to PROOF for DJs, specialty cocktails and breathtaking views! Admission is free (21+ only).

🎶 St. Patrick’s Day Party at Skydeck

🕖 Time: Doors open at 7:00pm, live music at 8:00pm

💲 Tickets: $10 for general admission (21+ only)

😄 Details: Enjoy live tunes and a buzzing atmosphere on Skydeck—a perfect way to wind down your Saturday!

For Luck’s Sake: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Pool Club

🕚 Time: 11:00am - 11:00pm

📍 Location: The Pool Club

🍻 Details: Relax with skyline views, DJ entertainment, and fantastic drink specials, including $5 green beer. Admission is free!

🍻 St. Paddy’s Day Weekend at Jackalope

🕚 Time: All day (Saturday-Monday)

📍 Location: Jackalope

🎉 Details: Celebrate into the night with live music, green beer, and Irish-inspired bites. Admission is free and the fun doesn’t stop here!

St. Patrick’s Day at Acme

🕚 Time: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

📍 Location: Acme

🎊 Details: Enjoy live music, delicious food and drink specials! Admission is free.

Did we miss a spot? Let me know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com!