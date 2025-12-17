Spend New Year's Eve with us as we ring in 2026 across Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year! Get ready to ring in the new year with us for a night you'll never forget!

Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash returns to Bicentennial State Park with headline performances from Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Bailey Zimmerman!

The concert is free and open to the public with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Can't make it downtown?

Our NC5 special will take place on NewsChannel 5 and will be able to viewed live below on New Year's Eve.

Watch Live

Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast here.

We've gathered the best spots to view the fireworks! If you think we missed a spot, let us know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.



Cumberland Park

Riverfront Park

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

Per usual on New Year's, traffic will be pretty hectic, so we recommend getting a rideshare. If you cannot, first off, please be responsible, secondly, here is how to locate parking downtown.

There will also be a Designated Driver Zone tent that will offer complimentary coffee, sodas, water and light snacks. This will be located just inside the main entrance near the Sixth Avenue and Harrison Street roundabout.

WeGo Public Transit will have service on December 31. Shuttle service will run between Broadway and the Bicentennial Mall. A WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve.

Buses depart WeGo Central at 12:15am, 12:45am, and 1:15am on these major corridor routes, except as noted.

3 – West End

4 – Shelby (no 12:45am departure)

7 – Hillsboro Pike

8 – 8th Avenue South

22 – Bordeaux

23 – Dickerson Pike

50 – Charlotte Pike

52 – Nolensville Pike

55 – Murfreesboro Pike

56 – Gallatin Pike

Park & Rides will also be available for select routes at the following locations:



Vanderbilt University parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3)

parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3) Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 3B)

(Route 3B) Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A)

at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A) Hickory Hollow Global Mall at The Crossings (Route 55)

at The Crossings (Route 55) Madison Square behind Job Billiards (Route 56)

If you are trying to catch a taxi or a rideshare, here are the drop off and pickup locations:



James Robertson Parkway between 4th Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way

James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)

Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Nashville Farmers’ Market entrance to Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street between 6th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

Looking for a scooter? Again, please be safe. Here are the scooter corral locations:



James Robertson Parkway between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue (on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Harrison Street at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (SE corner of intersection)

Rep. John Lewis Way south of Jefferson Street (near Tennessee State Library & Archives)

Want to store your bike somewhere?



James Robertson Parkway between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue (on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Jefferson Street at 7th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

Parking Lot at Harrison Street & 4th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).