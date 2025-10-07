Star Spangled Oktoberfest set to start this weekend in Clarksville

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oktoberfest is happening this week in Clarksville! The Star Spangled Brewing Company is holding their 9th annual event at the Beachaven Vineyards and Winery.
The two day event will feature live music, food trucks, games, and great fun for the whole family.
The event starts Friday at noon and will run through Sunday at 11 am.
Tickets are not required, but organizers tell us hundreds of people show up for the fun every year, so you may want to plan ahead.
