Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events Guide

Actions

Start off 2026 right with this guide to January in Music City

Nashville skyline 2025
Sky 5 / WTVF
Nashville's skyline has changed drastically in the last 15 years.
Nashville skyline 2025
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While you're trying to stay warm this January, there's also plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville!

Take a look below.

January 31:

  • Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour at Bridgestone

January 9:

  • Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville

January 10:

  • Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville

January 11:

  • Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville

January 5:

  • 2026 NCAA FCS Championship Game

January 8:

  • Preds v Islanders

January 10:

  • Preds v Blackhawks

January 11:

  • Preds v Capitals

January 13:

  • Preds v Oilers

January 20:

  • Preds v Sabres

January 22:

  • Preds v Senators

January 24:

  • Preds v Mammoth

January 1:

  • New Year's Day

January 19:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Family turns tragedy into hope through 'Asher's Animals' stuffed animal donations

In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.