Start off 2026 right with this guide to January in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While you're trying to stay warm this January, there's also plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville!
Take a look below.
January 31:
- Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour at Bridgestone
January 9:
- Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville
January 10:
- Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville
January 11:
- Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville
January 5:
- 2026 NCAA FCS Championship Game
January 8:
- Preds v Islanders
January 10:
- Preds v Blackhawks
January 11:
- Preds v Capitals
January 13:
- Preds v Oilers
January 20:
- Preds v Sabres
January 22:
- Preds v Senators
January 24:
- Preds v Mammoth
January 1:
- New Year's Day
January 19:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.
- Carrie Sharp