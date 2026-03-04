Tennessee Brew Works hosting annual free Crawfish Boil this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can welcome in the warmer weather this weekend at Tennessee Brew Works as their annual Crawfish Boil will take place.

The free event will feature live music all weekend at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom at 809 Ewing Ave and will have more than 2,000 pounds of fresh crawfish, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes all boiled with traditional Cajun seasoning.

The boil starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. On Sunday, it will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A special thank you to South Coast Seafood who is providing us with our incredible crawfish!

Tennessee Brew Works’ Crawfish Boil starts on Saturday, March 7, 2026 from 11am-10pm, and continues Sunday, March 8, 2026 from 11am-8pm. Admission is free for this rain or shine event with plenty of seating inside or outside on the patio.

You're advised to use rideshare as parking is limited.

