Fans attend 'Black Panther' screenings decked out in Wakanda-inspired fashions
Fans of "Black Panther" went all out for Thursday night showings.
After setting a record for first-day ticket presales, fans showed their appreciation for the movie by posing for pictures in traditional African clothing, an inspiration for the fashion of Wakanda, a fictional futuristic kingdom featured in the film.
Fans used the hashtag #WakandaCameToSlay on social media, showing off their premiere fashions.
Check out some creative ones below!
And so it begains... #WakandaCameToSlay pic.twitter.com/rGjCwxdKE1— Craig Hill (@CraigHill2017) February 16, 2018
I think you should wear this to the theatre, too @jsunday_ #WakandaCameToSlay #Okoye #DoraMilaje pic.twitter.com/mF3bqWm2Qx— Joy Ofodu #Okoye 📸 (@JoyOfodu) February 16, 2018
We in here! Checking out @theblackpanther 🙌🏾. In my traditional slit and kaba sot 🇬🇭. Naija girl/Ghana girl. #WakandaCameToSlay! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/0cyAme5DJE— Da Vinci (@YourLifeAfter25) February 16, 2018
Proud, Black and #wakanda ready! #BlackPanther Movie opening #datenight with the hubby! #blackpantherpremiere #blackgirlmagic #WakandaCameToSlay #WakandaForever #wak pic.twitter.com/CwV9iRE04n— Monique Tanette (@AuthorMoJoseph) February 16, 2018
#WakandaCameToSlay Here we go!! pic.twitter.com/pfTmDlWuPz— sublimage (@santacayo) February 16, 2018
You know what it is...#WakandaCameToSlay #BlackPanther #BLACKPANTHERPREMIERE pic.twitter.com/nDAQHdD0RL— 🇳🇬 Keem...From Chicago (@keem773) February 16, 2018
#WakandaCameToSlay https://t.co/BNcw5EiYMT pic.twitter.com/AmxnjAAGTF— Wakandan Social Justice Warrior (@BlairImani) February 16, 2018
#WakandaCameToSlay— Atenu3ke_shontzz (@Ani3keShontan) February 16, 2018
Sooooo..... wakanda innit. pic.twitter.com/niGcEs3TTA