Fans attend 'Black Panther' screenings decked out in Wakanda-inspired fashions

9:50 AM, Feb 16, 2018
Fans of "Black Panther" went all out for Thursday night showings. 

After setting a record for first-day ticket presales, fans showed their appreciation for the movie by posing for pictures in traditional African clothing, an inspiration for the fashion of Wakanda, a fictional futuristic kingdom featured in the film.

Fans used the hashtag #WakandaCameToSlay on social media, showing off their premiere fashions.

Check out some creative ones below! 

