Fox delays debut of ‘Monarch’ to fall due to COVID concerns

Fox is pushing back its debut of country music drama "Monarch" due to COVID concerns.

The show, which stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, was set to premiere on Jan. 30 but will now be delayed until the fall.

The network announced the news on Twitter on Thursday.

"To our fans: due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s Jan. 30 debut to the fall," the statement read.

According to the network, the show centers around the fictional Roman country music dynasty led by matriarch Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her beloved husband Albie, played by Adkins.