Garth Brooks planning vaccination requirements for upcoming dive bar tour

Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Music legend Garth Brooks announces a series of five concerts over two days to benefit victims of wildfires in Southern California in 2007, at a Staples Center news conference Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008. All proceeds from the five concerts over two days, "Garth Brooks Live In L.A!" at Staples beginning Friday, Jan. 25, will be donated to an organization known as the "Southern California 2008 Fire Intervention Relief Effort (F.I.R.E.)." The money will go to agencies helping victims and the first responders of the wildfires in addition to providing financial assistance to California firefighting departments. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Posted at 9:29 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 10:40:06-04

TULSA, Okla. — Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced Monday that he would require everyone who attends his upcoming tour of dive bar shows to be fully vaccinated.

"I'm vaccinated, 100% vaccinated," Brooks said in his latest "Inside Studio G" social media video. "Everybody on the freakin' tour, vaccinated."

Brooks canceled his previously scheduled stadium tour shows due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

He explained in Monday's video his decision to cancel those shows and his reasoning for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the dive bar shows.

"I cannot make you get vaccinated," Brooks said. "Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we're all going to make our own choices."

Dates and locations for the upcoming dive bar shows haven't been announced.

Watch Brooks' announcement in the player below. His comments regarding his tour of dive bars start around the 19-minute mark.

This story was originally published by Ryan Love on Scripps station KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

