Grammy nominees released, Batiste leads with 11 nominations

The Grammys released its annual list of nominees on Tuesday and one musician lead the way with 11 nominations.

Musician Jon Batiste received nominations for album of the year for "We Are" and record of the year with "Freedom."

Batiste is no stranger to the spotlight having won an Oscar in April for best original score for his work on the Pixar film "Soul."

Those who received eight nominations were Justin Beiber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat.

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo received had seven nominations.

Although he didn't submit any music, The Weeknd received three nominations.

The Grammys will air on Mon, Jan. 31, on CBS.