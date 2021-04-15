J-Rod no more: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially split

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement. USA Today also confirmed the split.

“We are better as friends,” the statement says.

They also said they’ll continue to work together and support each other on their shard businesses and projects.

There were reports in March that the couple had broken up, but they issued a statement at that time disputing those reports and saying they were “working through some things.”

The singer and former baseball slugger started dating in early 2017. The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

They were set to get married in Italy in June of last year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.